Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4 filming: Good news?

If you watched the Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 finale over the last 24 hours, nobody can blame you for wanting more and fast. How can you not, based solely on what we just saw! We’re coming off a pretty exceptional hour with a ton of crazy twists and turns, and it is our hope that this leads to some other exceptional stuff pretty soon.

Here’s the one silver lining we can give you right now as we deal with the break between seasons: The show is already back in production! Cameras have already started to roll again on the latest batch of episodes, and clearly this represents Starz doing something that historically they’ve done a good job at — making sure that nobody has to wait for some extremely long period of time.

Now, the larger question to wonder about is simply one released to when we will actually get a premiere, given that this isn’t something that we tend to think they’re going to give us right away. Historically, seasons of these shows come around 15 months following the last one, and that’s at a minimum. Therefore, if we are to see a season 4 in late winter 2025, we’ll be more than happy with that. Remember that we’re likely to get Power Book II: Ghost before MeKai Curtis and Patina Miller are back, and that’s without even bringing up Power Book IV: Force, which actually was renewed a little bit later than Raising Kanan but has been off the air longer at this point.

Moving into the fourth season, we really think there’s just one major question we have to think about: Who is Breeze? This remains the central mystery of Kanan’s life at this point, as we know that he was an influential figure for him. There are theories that it may be Unique and yet, we’ve learned over the past 24 hours that his death in season 3 was originally supposed to stick.

What do you most want to see moving into Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4 at Starz?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates ahead.

