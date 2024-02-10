For All Mankind season 5 renewal: Is it coming this month?

Is there a chance that we are going to learn about a For All Mankind season 5 renewal over the course of February? Is it crazy to realistically hope for that?

There are, as per usual, a number of different directions that we could take this story, but let’s start by keeping things pretty simple: Apple TV+ has yet to renew the space-race series for more. Absolutely we’d love nothing more than to see it back, but it remains to be seen if we are going to get so lucky. Instead, we are preparing for a situation here where we could be waiting for weeks or even months to get some more information.

Realistically, we’d at least say there is around a 40-50% chance we hear about a season 5 before early March, mostly because of one factor: The time it takes to make a show like this. If there is to be more, the ball almost has to get rolling rather quickly. Otherwise, you run the risk of it taking an extremely long time to come back and that can disrupt viewership or momentum.

As for the reason why Apple could wait until April or May, it would really come down to them seeing how many viewers are watching the show over time, and if that justifies the rather large budget to bring it back. For All Mankind is one of the best series out there, but it is also true that it costs a ridiculous large amount of money to make. That isn’t something we can ignore, though we do continue to hope for the best.

After all, season 4 hardly tied up all loose ends — instead, it left us with even more questions about the Goldilocks asteroid and more.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

