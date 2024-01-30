For All Mankind episode 5: Possible consequences?

As we cross our fingers for a For All Mankind season 5 renewal over at Apple TV+, there are so many possible stories to anticipate!

So, which one stands out head and shoulders above the rest? It has to be what is happening with the asteroid Goldilocks, which was parked near Mars as a result of a plan orchestrated by both Ed and Dev. They certainly had their motives (trying to keep Happy Valley a part of the future), and they also had some help. There are also certainly going to be some consequences for their actions.

So, how could some of these consequences play out? Speaking to TVLine, For All Mankind executive producer Matt Wolpert had the following to say:

“I think the dominos of the fallout of this asteroid heist are going to be really interesting to figure out once we are able to kind of dig into a potential Season 5, and we just have to see how that all unfolds. But there’s definitely going to be some consequences for some of these people.”

Of course, one of the larger questions we have right now is whether or not Ed is going to still be around in order to see said consequences. Joel Kinnaman’s character was not exactly in great shape when we last saw him at the end of season 4, so is he really going to survive and make it several more years into the future? It is possible, but we’re not sure that he’ll be doing all that great. All we know is that this season has the potential to be epic. If only we knew for sure that it will be getting the green light. We know that shows like this don’t come cheap, and we continue to look ahead with that in mind.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

