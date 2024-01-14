For All Mankind season 5 renewal: Show EP on current odds

Following the events of the For All Mankind season 4 finale over at Apple TV+, why wouldn’t you want a season 5 renewal? We had a time jump at the end of the finale and beyond just that, we do tend to think there’s a chance to explore a lot with some of the characters who are still around and/or critical to this story. What does the new base on Goldilocks look like at this point? Are characters like Ed alive to explore it?

In the end, the powers-that-be at the streaming service are of course the ones who will determine the future. With that in mind, though, you should know that the producers are still eager to bring the show back and tell some other stories.

Speaking to TVLine about the show’s future, here is some of what co-showrunner Ben Nedivi had to say:

“I think the plan, always, was to try to at least catch up to the present, to go six or seven seasons. That’s been kind of our goal … Being able to go [to the present] in the story is something we’re hoping to do, but being in this situation is incredible, to get to the fourth season. So we’re hopeful there’ll be more. We’d love to kind of complete the arc we imagined. We’ll see what happens.”

The reality of the situation at the moment is pretty darn simple: We are talking here about an expensive show in an era where a lot of cancellations are pretty darn rampant. We do tend to think that the viewership is there but, at the same time, how many viewers does it need to have? This is a situation that 100% we are going to monitor over the next few months.

