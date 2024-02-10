Criminal Record season 1 episode 7: More on ‘The Sixty-Twos’

As so many of you more than likely know at this point, Criminal Record season 1 episode 7 is airing in just a few days! This is the penultimate story of the season, and we do tend to think that there’s a lot that could be revealed here.

After all, consider the end of this past episode, where June Lenker finally confronted Daniel Hegarty about Errol Mathis’ confession and all the complications at the center of it. There is so much to unpack there, but how much will Hegarty tell the truth?

The first thing about this Criminal Record episode is simply the title of “The Sixty-Twos,” which serves as a reference to Daniel’s colleagues on the force and people who could matter a lot in this episode. After all, Tony and Kim have already mattered … just not in an altogether good way. We have to assume that they will continue to play a role like this moving forward.

As for the run time here…

Sometimes, less is more … right? At 47 minutes, this installment is a little bit shorter than the one we saw beforehand and yet, we do think that there’s potential to still see a lot of great stuff throughout. Mostly, we’re interested in getting a chance to see whether or not we get the full truth about Errol’s confession or not in here. Given that it does appear we are going to get Daniel’s story through his lens, it is fair to question how much of it is true and how much is just chock full of various embellishments. This is a man that both wants to avoid prison and also keep his job to the best of his ability!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

