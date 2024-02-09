Criminal Record season 2 renewal: Where do things stand?

Given that we are just a couple of episodes away from the end of season 1, what better time to discuss a Criminal Record season 2? Is there any real chance of one happening over at Apple TV+ down the road?

First and foremost, we should note that per a lot of what we’ve heard so far, we do think a lot of the season 1 story could be wrapped up in the finale. Given the way that most British dramas work, it is fair to assume that the death of Adelaide Burrows and Errol Mathis’ imprisonment will have some closure before we get to the closing minutes of the finale.

Of course, none of this means that we have to rule out a season 2 completely. Depending on how the first season ties things up for June Lenker and Daniel Hegarty, you could easily argue that there could be another chapter! The larger question there is just what that story could be given how frayed and broken their relationship now. (Also, shouldn’t Daniel lose his job over all of this, let alone go to prison?)

Anyhow, we have routinely seen Criminal Record in Apple TV+’s top 5 shows list during the season, which does allow for a sense of cautious optimism. However, simultaneously a lot of the future will really come down to whether or not the creative team thinks there is another story, and also whether Peter Capaldi and Cush Jumbo are interested in coming back.

At present, we consider things a toss-up. Sometimes, there is something to be said for allowing a show to stand on its own, so you really have to weigh a lot of pros and cons.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

