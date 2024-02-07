Criminal Record season 1 episode 7: The last before finale

As we prepare to see Criminal Record season 1 episode 7 on Apple TV+, are we on the cusp of getting some major answers?

Well, rest assured, we want them and for a number of different reasons. Just consider how episode 6 ended for a moment! We saw Daniel Hegarty make it clear to June Lenker that he is going to tell her the truth about what happened so many years ago with Errol Mathis … or, will it actually be the truth? We don’t have that many reasons at the moment to trust him fully, so we do still have these questions.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more CRIMINAL RECORD videos!

For now, here is some of what we can say — the title for episode 7 (a.k.a. the penultimate installment of the season) carries with it the title of “The Sixty-Twos.” This is a reference to some of the people who worked alongside Daniel in the past, and we have to imagine that they are pretty darn involved in just about everything in the past. Just remember what we just saw with Tony and that disc!

For a few more details now on what the future holds, just go ahead and check out the full Criminal Record season 1 episode 7 synopsis below:

The events leading up to Errol’s 2011 arrest lead to a hidden history.

Based on this and also what we saw at the end of tonight’s episode, this could be a story all about the truth — at least possibly. We’re going to have to see where the chips fall on just about everything else, but we do wonder what the end result of this will be. Is June going to still fight for Errol? We tend to think so. This whole story could just be what Daniel tells himself in order to make it through the day.

What are you the most excited to see moving into Criminal Record season 1 episode 7 over on Apple TV+?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







