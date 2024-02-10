True Detective: Night Country episode 6 (finale) promo: Into the ice

As you prepare for the True Detective: Night Country finale on HBO a week from Sunday, there is so much to prepare for. Also, reasons to be incredibly concerned.

After all, did you see the promo at the end of episode 5? Based on what we saw in there, there is a case to be made that Liz Danvers could be drowning — or, that her and Navarro could be lost within the freezing cold of Ennis, Alaska.

One of the things that was clear following Hank’s shocking death was that the two were determined to get to the ice caves at all cost. They each realized that this is where all of the answers were going to lie when it comes to Annie K’s death, and understanding that may also be the key to understanding the happenings at the Tsalal Research Station. At this point, we know that Tuttle United has their hands in both parties.

Do we feel reasonably hopeful that there are going to be answers over the course of the finale? Sure, but we do still have all sorts of questions when it comes to the cost. Just remember for a moment that this is an extremely dangerous job, and there are also a lot of people (Connelly included) who don’t want Danvers and Navarro digging any further into this. This is not a show that guarantees happy endings; all we can hope for is something magnificent, mostly because we have been so lucky to get that for a significant chunk of the season so far. The performances from Jodie Foster and Kali Reis have been nothing short of brilliant, and we love that there has been a connection to season 1 for most of the ride.

Where do you think things are going to go entering the True Detective: Night Country finale?

Be sure to let us know right now in the comments! Once you do that, come back — there are some other updates coming.

