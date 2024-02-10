True Detective: Night Country episode 5: Is Hank Pryor dead?

We absolutely had a feeling that True Detective: Night Country episode 5 would have a major twist or two, with it being near the finale. However, who expected that the death of Hank Pryor was the sort of twist we were actually going to get?

Over the course of this particular episode, we had easily what was one of the most dramatic turns we’ve seen for this character so far. As a matter of fact, you could argue that this twist was almost too much out of left field.

Did we know that Hank had it in him to commit some dirty acts? Sure, as we saw him involved in the Annie K. cover-up earlier this season. However, he took it to another level here as it was revealed that he was directly conspiracy with Kate and Silver Sky, who promised him that in return for “allowing Otis to die” (i.e., killing him), they would work to ensure that he got the job of top dog at Ennis, finding a way to get Danvers out of the picture. It’s something that he’s always wanted and when he showed up to retrieve Otis, things got violent and quickly. He pointed a gun and ultimately, it was his own son in Peter who took him out. This was unbelievably tragic, mostly because of the fact that he had gone through so much over the course of this season already.

With Hank now out of the picture…

Peter is left to handle the body, as horrible as that is, while we also end up seeing Danvers and Navarro head out towards the ice caves in the hopes of resolving this case once and for all. They are effectively ignoring warnings from Connelly to drop the case; at this point, they feel like they are far too close to ever consider it.

What did you think about the crazy ending to True Detective: Night Country episode 5?

