True Detective season 5: Is HBO already considering future?

Given the success of True Detective: Night Country through the first two episodes, it is fair to wonder one thing about HBO. Are the powers-that-be starting to look ahead to the future here?

If they were, it wouldn’t be all that hard to blame them. Just consider the fact that it takes years to often develop a season of this show, since you need to have the right story and also the best cast possible. That’s without even getting into particulars such as the story and also the cast.

Now that we’ve said all of that, let’s go ahead and make one thing abundantly clear: HBO is absolutely thinking more already about a True Detective season 5. How do we know that? Well, it’s rather simple: They would be absolutely insane to not be, and they’ve also indicated that there have been early conversations about ideas.

Of course, the operative words here are “early conversations,” especially since this is something that they have on dozens of projects, and a number of them don’t ever see the light of day. Don’t expect a quick renewal and instead, give Night Country time to play out. If this season ends up delivering in as good a fashion as everything that we’ve had a chance to see so far, we tend to think it is a no-brainer that it is going to be coming back for more.

If there is one thing we would change about a season 5, it would be to make it longer than the six episodes we’re getting this time around. Then again, this is clearly how long Issa Lopez wanted the story to be, and there’s something to be sad for not stretching things out for the sake of a larger number.

