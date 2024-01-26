True Detective: Night Country episode 3: Kali Reis on the spiral

There are a few different things that stand out already about True Detective: Night Country on HBO, but aren’t the spirals high on the list? Don’t they have to be?

First and foremost, let’s begin here by noting that these spirals are just one of a couple reasons why there has been so much discussion already about season 1. The other, of course, has to deal with the name Tuttle and also Travis Cohle roping their way into the story.

So what is the spiral representing here, beyond just a symbol and a tattoo for Raymond Clark? Speaking to GQ, Kali Reis (who plays Navarro) made it really clear that there is a connection this time around between it and the Indigenous people who live within Alaska:

It really tied with the supernatural story, because she made it a point to highlight the Indigenous people of Alaska. So it intertwined or spiraled around the actual people of the land and their stories too. It was an opportunity to take the spiral and make it into its own story now.

We will have a chance to dive more into that, but also potentially answer further the following question: Is this spiral meant to be an Easter egg, a direct connection, or a full-on crossover with season 1? The story does not seem to be rushing back to Louisiana anytime soon and yet, it certainly does not want you to forget about what happened with Martin Hart and Rust Cohle a good decade ago.

The hardest thing to accept, at least at the moment, is that True Detective: Night Country is only six episodes long. Why does the story have to be over after such a brief period of time? We’re sure that there is a defined beginning, middle, and end, but still.

What do you most want to see when it comes to the spiral on True Detective: Night Country as we move forward?

