Call the Midwife season 13 episode 6 promo: Trixie, Matthew clash

As we prepare ourselves to see Call the Midwife season 13 episode 6 on BBC One, it is time for some pretty important questions. What’s a big one?

Well, let’s just put this in pretty blunt terms — it feels okay at this point to ask about the future of Trixie and Matthew on the show. Just consider for a moment that the two have gone through a lot as of late and beyond just that, their money problems are getting severe. The biggest issue when it comes to that is quite simple: Trixie was left in the dark about some of it.

hereIf you head over to the link , you can see a Call the Midwife promo that gives you a better sense of what is coming up as they have a heated argument. Obviously, we hope that they can make it through this, given that Helen George’s character has suffered so much already. Doesn’t she deserve happiness? The unfortunate truth here is that there is no guarantee that it is going to come for her — let alone come in a pretty quick fashion.

The biggest cause for concern that we have relates to the status of Olly Rix, who has been the subject of rumors aplenty regarding his future on the show. We do think that for Call the Midwife in general, the powers-that-be have walked a tightrope when it comes to addressing his future and also Trixie’s happiness. After all, this show does love its fair share of conflict, but we think there is an undercurrent of optimism at the same time.

We’d love to say that everything is going to be resolved by the end of this season. However, we’d be silly to think that anything is guaranteed.

This article was written by Jessica Bunbun.

