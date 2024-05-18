Ginny & Georgia season 3 premiere date: A May 2024 update

With us now fully entrenched into the month of May, what more can we say about Ginny & Georgia season 3?

First and foremost, we recognize that a lot of people may just be wondering why things are taking so long. Our simple answer to that is this: Like a number of other series over the past year, the Netflix dramedy found itself delayed by the industry strikes of 2024. That caused a number of delays, and it was at the end of last month when production finally got underway. We anticipate that this is going to last through a significant chunk of the rest of the year.

So what are we looking at when it comes to a possible premiere date then? Well, let’s just go ahead and say that you’ll be waiting for a little while. The earliest we anticipate seeing Ginny & Georgia back is around February or March of next year, and that comes down to two simple factors: How long production lasts and from there, how quickly the episodes are edited and put together. Even when they are ready, Netflix does not have to premiere them immediately. They can choose to wait however long they want!

Our hope here is that through the rest of the month leading into the summer, at the very least we hope that there will either be some new casting updates or teases. For now, nothing has been indicated to make us think that this show has even a slight chance of coming out this year. With that, we have to be patient … even if that is a rather hard thing to do.

Obviously, the first order of business for season 3 has to be resolving the huge cliffhangers from the end of season 2. If you thought things were crazy before, you probably have not seen anything yet.

