Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 key art: The BAU is back!

With the premiere of Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 arriving on Paramount+ on June 6, we certainly have so much more to celebrate. Today, that includes taking a larger look at the key art!

If you look above, you can take a look at the horizontal version of the new poster for the upcoming season, one that is both familiar and yet new. The black-and-red color scheme in indicative of what we’ve seen from the franchise over the years, and you have a chance to see returning cast members AJ Cook (JJ), Kirsten Vangsness (Garcia), Adam Rodriguez (Alves), Joe Mantegna (Rossi), Paget Brewster (Prentiss), and Aisha Tyler (Tara). Meanwhile, you also have

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for videos on CRIMINAL MINDS: EVOLUTION!

To go along with all of these returning cast members, this poster also does remind you that Ryan-James Hatanaka (Tyler Green) is now also a major part of the show, as well. Meanwhile, you’ve got that reminder that Elias Voit (Zach Gilford) continues to haunt everyone. The season 1 Big Bad is still involved moving forward, but in a different form. Instead of being an adversary this time around, the plan seems to be using him as an asset. Can they really trust the guy? No, but they have to figure out an arrangement that works for both parties. It may not be what the BAU wants to do, but do they have a lot of other choices?

Are there any alumni coming back?

Obviously, we’d love nothing more than a cameo from Matthew Gray Gubler or Daniel Henney but if it is happening, everyone is being tight-lipped about it! Our philosophy on the subject at this point is to expect nothing, and then be pleasantly surprised in the event it happens.

Related – Check out the latest trailer for Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2, one that furthers the Gold Star mystery

What are you most excited for on Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2?

Above all else, are you just happy that the show is almost back? Share in the comments! After you do just that, keep coming back for more.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







