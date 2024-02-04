Call the Midwife season 13 episode 6 spoilers: Big challenges

Next week on BBC One you are going to have a chance here to see Call the Midwife season 13 episode 6 — what all is ahead?

Well, it is probably clear to a lot of longtime fans for starters here that we’re getting pretty close to the end of the season. There are a few episodes left, and there’s a perfect indication of that through how short the synopsis is this time around. Clearly, they are trying to keep things under wraps:

In his new role, Cyril faces his toughest challenge yet, whilst Matthew is summoned to a board meeting with his mother. Elsewhere, the pupil midwives prepare for their final exams.

What is somewhat interesting here (at least for Call the Midwife standards) is that there isn’t all that much being said in here about what’s ahead when it comes to particular mothers in need. That is the bedrock of this show and of course, we tend to think that we’ll continue to see more of it.

Matthew’s storyline moving forward is going to be all sorts of interesting, largely because there have been so many rumors already about Olly Rix’s future on the show. Is there a chance that we actually see the character depart for good? While we may not want this, it is absolutely something that we have to prepare ourselves for. Honestly, we should prepare ourselves for just about anything. Even in the past where we’ve seen all sorts of rumors in various directions, we have still seen this show find a way to surprise us. We do tend to think that can happen all over again.

(Of course, in saying this we’re hoping for good surprises — and not so much something that is similar to what happened to Barbara in the past.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

