Yellowjackets season 3 premiere date: What will Showtime decide?

As some of you out there may be aware at this point, production on Yellowjackets season 3 is officially underway! For much of the next few months, it is our sentiment that some more teases will start to emerge about what lies ahead, and of course there is a lot to be excited about when it comes to that.

Of course, we also do think that at the same time, we remain exceptionally curious about what Showtime and/or Paramount+ are going to want when these episodes are actually wrapped. Based on past filming windows, it is our belief that things are going to be wrapped for the season by the time we get near the holiday season. That means from there, everything will be about post-production and making sure these episodes are as close to perfect as possible.

Is it easy to imagine what Showtime will want to do with the remaining episodes? In theory, sure … but reality is of course a little bit more complicated. Even though we tend to think that a lot of episodes will be ready to air in January or February of next year, that doesn’t mean this is when they will premiere. The network will weigh out when episodes are ready to what makes the most sense for them — i.e., when will the show draw the most subscriptions and revenue. They will take fan demand into the equation for sure, but remember that viewers for Yellowjackets are loyal and will come back whenever.

Still, we tend to think that with it being over a year already since the season 2 premiere, they will prioritize just getting the stories out there as soon as possible. This long of a wait (largely strike-induced) is not something that they likely planned to have occur.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

