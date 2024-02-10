Feud: Capote vs. the Swans: Which star previously met a Swan?

As we prepare ourselves to see what’s ahead on Feud: Capote vs. the Swans, why not share a fascinating bit of backstory? Most of the A-list cast on this show including Demi Moore, Naomi Watts, and Molly Ringwald are playing socialites who dominated the New York scene from the 1960’s until the 1980’s. Who would have thought that one of them actually would have met one of the Swans back in the day?

For more on this, we turn to Diane Lane, who plays Slim Keith on the series. While she did not spend time with the woman she is playing here, she actually did have an experience many years ago with another prominent character — and someone who felt the sting of betrayal from what Truman Capote did with his excerpt from Answered Prayers.

Speaking to People Magazine, Lane had the following to say about her experience with Lee Radziwill, who is played on the show by Calista Flockhart:

“I got to meet some of these characters, Gloria Vanderbilt and Lee Radziwill, and there was still an aura of betrayal … This was right around the time when Truman Capote died … [At the same time, I found] there was still a current of taint that people were trying to say didn’t bother them: ‘No, I’m not defined by that. Pay no attention to that little man behind the curtain.’ ”

Capote died back in 1984 from liver disease, just in case you were looking to get some sort of reference here, and it is crazy that this was forty years ago. Feud this season is hopefully going to continue to unpack some of the choices that he made and beyond that, all of the complications around them. There is no denying that he was a brilliant writer; yet, was it worth those he hurt along the way?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

