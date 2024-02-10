NCIS season 21 premiere sneak peeks raise big Torres questions

Given that the NCIS season 21 premiere is now a matter of days away, what better time is there to discuss Nick Torres’ future?

For those who need a quick refresher as to what happened at the end of season 20, it looked as though Wilmer Valderrama’s character was about to kill someone who was responsible for hurting his family years in the past. We still don’t know the full story here, but it was clear that he wanted nothing more than revenge.

So did he actually murder the guy? Well, for the time being that remains to be seen … but there is also a lot of evidence right now that does not look good at all.

If you head over to the link here, you can see a series of sneak peeks that give you a good sense as to what will be coming up, and a lot of it suggests that Torres actually committed the crime. Take, for starters, the fact that he gets arrested. Or, that he recorded a video message prior to this that showed a clear intent to do the deed. He also went to a bar and ordered a drink, despite being nine months sober.

How worried should we be?

In a word, very. Even if Torres did not actually kill the guy, there is still a legitimate chance that a lot of what happens to him in this case is going to linger with him for quite some time. That is just the sort of world that this is in general, and Torres is someone who has long struggled with some of his demons. Even if NCIS may mostly be a procedural, there are these little stories that tend to linger for a longer period of time.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

