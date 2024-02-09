The Chi season 6 episode 9 return date revealed at Showtime

If you have been waiting for a long time to see The Chi season 6 episode 9 on Showtime, first and foremost we understand! There’s a ton to look forward to in what has been billed already as a super-important chapter of the series. With that, this is really at this point all about getting a chance to learn when it’s coming back.

Well, today the veil was finally lifted on that very thing! Today, the folks over at Paramount+ confirmed that come Friday, May 10, the next chapter of the story will be here. This is especially notable given the exit of Kevin (played by Alex Hibbert) at the end of episode 8, something that we’re still in some ways reeling over. He was so much of the heart of what this show is, so not having him around will, in some ways, feel a little bit like a blow.

With that being said, rest assured of this — we do still think that there’s a lot to be excited about when it comes to the show moving forward, and that includes (hopefully) a chance to see Douda taken down once and for all. This guy has been a central villain of the series for a good while, so why not go ahead and find a way to see his reign come to a close? If nothing else, we do think that it would allow characters like Kiesha and Emmett to take in a sigh of relief.

Obviously, it would be great to get a few more details on what the next part of The Chi looks like but for now, we should just rejoice that nobody has said this is the final season of the show as of yet. In theory, this is a world that could go on forever … though we know that won’t actually end up being the case here in the end.

Related – Be sure to get more on The Chi season 6, including Kevin’s exit

What do you most want to see moving into The Chi season 6 episode 9 over at Showtime?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also keep coming back for other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







