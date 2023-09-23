Why is Alex Hibbert leaving The Chi, Kevin? See statement

Why is Alex Hibbert leaving The Chi and his iconic role of Kevin after this weekend’s new episode? Of course, there are a lot of questions out there … including whether or not he is really gone.

For the sake of this article, we should just go ahead and state the following: It does appear as though the longtime cast member is in fact departing the series. Now, we know that television does fake us all out here and there, but the character heading off to Los Angeles to continue his burgeoning career is the end of the story, at least for now.

In a statement on Instagram, Hibbert confirmed the news by sharing the following message — which also gives you a sense as to what he is looking to do next:

It brought tears to my eyes just writing this. As some of you may already know, today marks my departure from THE CHI. This show has been such an important part of my life and I’m forever grateful to the people that watched me grow up on camera in front of your eyes for several years. It is with a heavy heart that I say goodbye to my castmates, crew members, and all of you who have supported me and throughout this incredible journey. Working on this show has been an unforgettable experience, and I am grateful for all the opportunities it has brought me. I have learned so much from my time here, and I will carry those lessons with me as I move on to new projects. To the fans who have followed me and my character’s journey, your unwavering support and love have been the driving force behind my work. I am humbled and honored to have been able to bring this character to life and share Kevins story with you. While I may be leaving this show, I am excited about what the future holds. I look forward to continuing to create meaningful and impactful work that resonates with audiences around the world. Once again, thank you for everything. I will miss this show and most importantly I’m going to miss Kevin, but I will cherish the memories and experiences forever.

It does feel like much of his exit is based around a desire to spread his wings, and that does make sense. This is someone who has spent much of their young life within this role, so why wouldn’t he want to see what else is out there? Given that Kevin is still alive, there’s always a chance he could come back — and personally, we would love to see what he’s up to on the West Coast someday.

For now, let’s just celebrate the beautiful, nostalgic exit that he had from the show in season 6 episode 8…

