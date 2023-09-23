The Chi season 6 episode 9 return date: Another small tease

It goes without saying, but we are going to be waiting a while in order to see The Chi season 6 episode 9 could back on the air. When will we get to see the cast and crew back? Well, let’s just say that we’ve got confirmation that we’ll be waiting at least a few months, if not longer.

Last night, the folks at Showtime 100% confirmed that you won’t have a chance to visit the South Side again until 2024 — beyond that, everything remains unclear. There are still eight episodes to go until this season is over, and we’ll have to wait and see if these are the final ones for the show overall. (Fingers crossed that this isn’t the case.)

So what do we want to see when The Chi comes back on the air? Let’s just start off here by noting what we really want, starting with some sort of clarity on Kevin. Is he really gone from this world for good? There isn’t any confirmation on this, despite the fact that we saw him departing the South Side for the West Coast at the end of the episode. That could be setting the stage for a spin-off … or it really could mean nothing altogether. Why would we say anything for sure at this particular moment in time? There isn’t exactly a lot of evidence pointing one direction at all here.

Beyond just that, the next important question here is tied to Douda — is this guy ever going to get what’s coming to him? That’s a bold question, especially since someone is going to have to find a way to stop him. That’s not going to be easy.

Just remember this: At the end of episode 8, Rob attempted a strike and failed — now, his own future remains in jeopardy for the bulk of the midseason hiatus.

