Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 finale: Is Ronnie dead?

The moment that we reached the closing moments of the Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 finale, we knew stuff would go down. Still, did you anticipate what exactly we saw in the closing minutes? We certainly did not!

In the final minutes of the episode titled “Made You Look,” we saw something that a few people out there may have seen as somewhat inevitable: The death of Ronnie. So what made it a little more surprising? Let’s just say that it has to do with the person who actually took him out: Kanan Stark himself.

While it may be somewhat of a shock to see Kanan do the deed based on the past few episodes, we certainly think that it was time to see Ronnie go. He was always reckless and by virtue of that, seemed to be flirting with disaster the entire time he was around. It really did feel like, at some point or another, we were going to reach the end of the road when it came to his part in the story. Also, we don’t think many fans out there were altogether into him from the moment that he killed Unique.

Or, did he kill Unique at all? This is really one of the hilarious ironies of the finale in that in the closing minutes of the episode, we saw Joey Bada$$’s character emerge from the metaphorical rubble with a nasty scar, but very much still breathing. There is something poetic about one man going, and the other one surviving. Now, we have a chance to see Unique craft the next chapter of his story.

Is he going to craft it as Breeze? Let’s just say that this is a question we absolutely want an answer to before too long…

