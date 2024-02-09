Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 finale: Is Unique alive?

Just in case the Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 finale was not shocking enough, did you see that ending with Unique coming?

Also, let’s think about this for a moment: Is this even Unique anymore? Sure, it may be technically him, but is he now a little more … Breezy?

Well, let’s just take a moment here to consider the possibility that Unique could very well be now Breeze, the iconic character who is essential the Power universe and to Kanan. He’s already proven just how dangerous he is and after somehow escaping death, he may have a whole new view on his life. We certainly think that he is going to be more dangerous than ever, and we also wonder this: What could his relationship with Raq now be?

Really, what we’re getting at right now is simply that we’re at a point where there are so many more questions than answers and honestly, that’s probably how the show wants it for the time being. They can stir up conversation for a good while and keep us all super-eager for whatever they decide to do from here. The good news is that we know season 4 is already filming, so the creative team is already at work trying to give us answers to whatever it is that we saw transpire.

Before we go, let’s just take a minute now to applaud both Joey Bada$$ and the writers, who intentionally misled us over the past several weeks to make it seem 100% sure that the character was gone. We still have no real idea how in the world that guy survived. Yet, here we are! Maybe they’ll show us some of that in flashbacks; or, maybe there’s no reason to since the show can focus on the present.

