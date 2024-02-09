The Traitors season 2 episode 8: Who will be murdered?

Next week on Peacock The Traitors season 2 episode 8 is going to arrive — with that, who will be in danger next?

We already know moving into the next episode that Parvati and Phaedra have a tough decision to make when it comes to who to send packing from the small group of players still eligible for murder. Because of the twist revealed at the end of episode 7, the only eligible candidates right now are Trishelle, Bergie, Kate, and MJ. Of this group, you can make an argument to take out several of them.

Trishelle – She has some close friends within the game, and also a lot of reality TV history. She’s a competitor and she won’t go down easily.

Bergie – He was almost taken out earlier this season! Why not make the move now when you have a chance to do so?

Kate – Honestly, the only real justification for taking her out is that you think that she already had her chance back in season 1 … and also spent a good bit of that season trying to quit the game.

MJ – She was actually right on clocking Dan before a lot of other people, so she has intuition. From a social standpoint, she is not to be trifled with at all here.

We do think that in the long-term, Peter has the biggest target on his back, especially when you consider him turning down the Traitors’ offer. We are still standing by our previous statement for now that Sandra may be in the best position to win, especially now that you are seeing more of her strategy and social chops come out to play. She is someone who has been underestimated before on Survivor and in the early going here, she may have tried to lay low. The time for that may be at an end now.

