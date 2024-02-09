The Traitors season 2 episode 7: Did Peter Weber flip?

As we entered The Traitors season 2 episode 7, most of the big questions revolved around former Bachelor Peter Weber. After being a chief architect behind the exit of Dan Gheesling, it was clear that a target was on his back. In trying to make him a traitor, Parvati and Phaedra were hoping to change things up to a certain degree. It would force him to perhaps turn on his own friends!

However, here is where things get tricky: Peter declined the offer and remains a Faithful. Obviously, the Traitors want him gone, but the crazy thing is that they weren’t able to do that within this episode. Why is that? Well, it has to do with yet another twist, which in our mind is being used to keep the Traitors from being able to just dictate the entire game as easily. This was effectively a chain of safety, leaving Phaedra and Parv to choose who to murder among a smaller group.

Following the first challenge, Kevin and Sandra (who both had shields) chose to save Sheree. From there, she saved Phaedra, who didn’t need it and nonetheless, saved CT. CT then picked John, who made Peter the final person spared for the week. (He lives to see another day!)

So who is in danger of being killed next? Well, this is a small list now with Trishelle, Bergie, Kate, and MJ being the most vulnerable. We do tend to think there’s a case for getting out Kate here just because she hasn’t been there that long but if you’re Parvati in particular, why not go after Bergie here? You almost had a chance to take him out earlier this season but in the end, it just didn’t stick. You have to do something to hurt Peter at this point, especially if you can’t find a way to take him out directly.

