The Traitors renewed by Peacock for a season 3!

If you have loved everything that The Traitors season 2 has to offer on Peacock, rest assured — a season 3 is coming soon!

Today, the streaming service confirmed what has felt inevitable for a pretty long time, mostly due to the fact that the viewership numbers have been nothing short of fantastic. This has already proven to be one of the streaming service’s most-successful shows, and we tend to think the casting is a big part of the reason why. While the first season had a mix of everyday people and reality superstars, the second season leaned heavily into the celebrity approach, featuring everyone from reality stars to a couple of athletes to even (quite randomly) a British politician. Yet, it has shown itself to be consistently entertaining and it has brought so much enthusiasm due to the people involved.

When you think about all of this, we have to imagine that there is going to be a real push to bring a lot of other iconic names on board the next chapter. Who would be on our personal wishlist now? We do think that seeing Survivor champs Tony Vlachos and Natalie Anderson could be interesting, as would getting to see some Big Brother icons like an Ian Terry or Vanessa Rousso. Also, could be get a former Bachelorette this time around like a Tayshia Adams? There are a ton of possibilities, and that’s without noting that producers will lean heavily on Bravo stars since you’ve got the Peacock connection.

Fingers crossed that the third season is going to be premiering at some point in early 2025, mostly because this seems to be the perfect spot for it. With Survivor and Big Brother off the air at this time of the year, the door is open for another show like this to take hold.

