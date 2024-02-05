The Traitors season 2 episode 7: Can Parvati Shallow stay alive?

As we prepare to check out The Traitors season 2 episode 7 on Peacock later this week, why not talk about one Traitor in particular?

With Dan Gheesling now banished and out of the running, a lot of the attention is now shifting over here to Parvati Shallow, a woman who has proved herself to be one of the most formidable Survivor stars of all time. Since she has gotten herself out of tight spots before, we do think it is worth wondering if she can do so again.

After all, at this point, she is pretty exposed due to her association with Dan. Also, Peter’s group could turn to her next easily. We do think that possibly recruiting Peter to join the Traitors was smart, mostly because he has almost no choice but to join to keep himself safe in the short-term. It also may help Parvati survive a little bit longer.

The big question she has to think about here is whether or not the train has already left the station; is there any way for her to turn things around? The best thing that she could possibly do at this point is work to incriminate someone else as a Traitor, and that may be hard since there aren’t a lot of people who stand out. Maybe you could go after CT?

One thing that may need to change for season 3

We do think there would be some value in not having the Traitors be people from the most competitive reality shows out there. While we know Parvati was snot initially a Traitor, it was probably pretty easy to peg in the game that she and Dan were people who you should be worried about. We do think that, if you bring in another player of this caliber, it would be to see them as a Traitor.

