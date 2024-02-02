As you prepare for The Traitors season 2 episode 7 on Peacock next week, there is really one important question: Will Peter Weber flip?

At the end of episode 6, we saw Phaedra Parks and Parvati Shallow get the opportunity to bring someone in to their group following the banishment of Dan Gheesling from the show. They chose the former Bachelor, which made a good bit of sense all things considered. Remember that Peter was already on to Parvati and if he flips sides, that keeps someone from coming at her. That’s smart.

What’s also smart? The notion that Peter would probably love the idea to be a little wicked. From what we’ve seen on the show so far, he is someone who wants to prove that he is more than just a good-looking guy who is a pilot and did a dating show. He’s almost the anti-Arie from last season in that he wants to be devious and play the game. We tend to think that he will probably join, but will he be able to keep things a secret?

Honestly, at this point he could end up being in a better place than either of the other Traitors, given that Dan just targeted Phaedra and Parvati’s already in hot water. The Faithful are in a fairly good spot if they don’t allow themselves to get too distracted … though some of them are still going to go.

Who is in the best spot right now?

We are still pretty darn excited about where Sandra is in the game, given that she’s such a smart strategist and yet, she is still safe. Parvati may be trying to steer clear of her, since taking her out could make it seem like she is a Traitor … and she is probably aware of that.

Meanwhile, could Bergie actually go pretty far after getting that shield? We can’t rule that out.

