House of the Dragon season 2: Is a prequel show coming?

We know that the second season of House of the Dragon is going to be coming to HBO this summer, but is a prequel also on the way?

Well, let’s just go ahead and say this first and foremost here: There is a project in development that helps to tackle a big subject. To be specific, we are talking about how House Targeryan got so much power across Westeros in the first place.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, discussions are heating up at HBO around an Aegon’s Conquest idea, which would revolve mostly around how Aegon Targeryan conquered and united six of the seven kingdoms in an extremely short period of time. Writer Mattson Tomlin is partnering with the network on the story, and we will see what exactly happens from here.

As many of you know, this is far from the only project in some sort of development from the Game of Thrones universe. The network has already announced The Hedge Knight: A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, and it does appear that this show is going to officially happen. Meanwhile, there are a number of other projects in the works, with the most curious one being the much-discussed Jon Snow sequel series. HBO has been extremely cagey about it, most likely so they do not overly inflate expectations in the event it does not get ordered to series. For now, it is too early to tell, but we know that it was Kit Harington himself who envisioned the idea for it.

With all things related to this franchise right now, patience is the key — we will have to see just where the story lands!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

