House of the Dragon season 2 premiere date: Where things stand

Is there a chance that we are going to get formal news on a House of the Dragon season 2 premiere date at some point in February?

Well, first and foremost, let’s just start things off here by noting that the show has already been filmed, and that’s not something that you have to worry about at all. We tend to think that as of right now, we’re in the process of seeing post-production happen behind the scenes so that these episodes are edited and ready to go.

Now, in the past HBO has noted that the plan is for House of the Dragon season 2 to premiere at some point in the summer, and we still think there’s a good chance that ends up being the case. It’s really a matter of when in the summer it is. Our hope is June given that “early summer” has been bandied about.

If that is the case, we’d say that there is a small chance that we get a formal premiere-date announcement in February. It would be a little bit early but, at the same time, a show like this is the sort that does have a long build-up ahead of time. This is easily the biggest show that the network is going to have this year and by virtue of that, we imagine that there will be teases and trailers aplenty.

Remember, as well, that the plan is for House of the Dragon season 2 to run for eight episodes — it is shorter than season 1 and yet, there seems to be a plan here to order a season 3 before too long. It seems as though there are certain events that are being saved specifically for it.

What do you most want to see on House of the Dragon season 2 moving into February?

