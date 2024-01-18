House of the Dragon season 3: HBO boss on early discussions

Where are things currently standing when it comes to a House of the Dragon season 3 over at HBO? We will admit that it is nice, first and foremost, to know that there are already discussions about it happening. We know that it has not been officially greenlit at present, but this is about as foregone a conclusion as you are ever gone to find.

Think of it like this: The first season of the Game of Thrones prequel likely performed better than anyone at HBO ever expected! Sure, there were hopes that it would become a big success, but the polarizing nature of the end of the original show raised questions. In the end, it was rather hard to figure out just where things were going to land — but it’s been a hit! It may not have won any major trophies at the Emmys, but it also did not really need to.

Speaking per Variety following the Emmys, HBO boss Casey Bloys did make it clear that there are already a lot of discussions about the future of the show, and we tend to think that this is enough to generate excitement for at least the time being:

“They’re talking about it … One of the things is because it’s all based on George R.R. Martin’s history, they have to map it out pretty carefully season by season. So, they are starting to talk about the stories they want to tell in Season 3.”

The most important thing to remember at the moment here is that there have been discussions about the fantasy epic getting at least four seasons to properly tell the story of Fire & Blood. However, that’s not a sure thing just yet. We also know that there are some other spin-offs and ideas planned within the larger universe, as well.

