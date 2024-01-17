House of the Dragon season 2: More premiere date chatter

The discussion of a House of the Dragon season 2 premiere date has been an interesting one over the past few weeks. Originally, we heard that the window was “summer,” which was pretty darn broad. Then, we heard that it could be early summer, followed by some claims that it could be August. We don’t think that we have to tell you that “early summer” and August necessarily line up.

So, what is the real story here, if there is one? Well, let’s just say that we have a little more information on that subject now.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more HOUSE OF THE DRAGON videos!

Speaking per The Wrap following the success of HBO at the Emmys, network boss Casey Bloys reiterated that early summer is the plan for the second season. We tend to think that late June or July are the most likely windows, especially since there is not too much major competition at that time. The only things that we believe the show to be up against are potentially The Boys season 4 (which could be around then), or maybe a few other streaming entries here and there.

No matter when House of the Dragon is going to be back on the schedule, know this: It is going to be epic. The Dance of Dragons is coming, and it is going to be full of action, drama, and of course a lot of deaths. The metaphorical toothpaste is now out of the tube, and we tend to think that things are only going to get crazier from here on out. We know that there isn’t a season 3 confirmed for the series at the moment, but it feels very much likely.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on the potential Game of Thrones – Jon Snow spin-off

What do you most want to see moving into House of the Dragon season 2 over at HBO?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are further updates in due time.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







