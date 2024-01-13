Game of Thrones: The latest on possible Jon Snow spin-off

Is there still a chance that a Game of Thrones spin-off is going to happen featuring Kit Harington as Jon Snow? Rest assured, we want it! However, it has never been confirmed by HBO as something that is going to happen.

As a matter of fact, you can argue that from the very start here, the premium-cable network has basically tried as hard as they can in order to ensure that they keep things coy. They have barely even confirmed its existence as a project in development! A long time has passed since news of the idea was first revealed, so where are we now?

Well, let’s just say that there is a bit of good and bad news to share at present. According to a report coming in from Deadline, the Harington project is still in development; however, it is still in the exploratory stages. There’s a chance it could eventually happen, but given that this is a show that would be set after the events of Game of Thrones, we tend to think that everyone is going to be extremely careful about it. The only way that we see something more happening here is in the event that the script and the story are rock-solid. Even if the ending of the original show was largely divisive, you still don’t want to mess with the rest of the project’s legacy.

Meanwhile, HBO also has no shortage of ideas within Westeros. Remember that there is another season of the prequel House of the Dragon later this year, and all indications are that The Hedge Knight: A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms will begin shooting in 2024.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

