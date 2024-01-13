House of the Dragon season 2 premiere date: A Matt Smith tease?

We know that a House of the Dragon season 2 premiere date is coming to HBO this summer — can we get more specific?

Well, for more information on that very thing, let’s go ahead and turn things over here to none other than Matt Smith. The actor behind Daemon has a suggestion, even if nothing is altogether confirmed at this point.

Speaking in a new interview on The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show, Smith said the following about a possible return date for the show:

“August, I think, I think summer. This summer, yeah. I’ve not seen any of it yet but we finished last year.”

Of course, note that HBO can always announce something different and with that in mind, take this with a grain of salt. We have personally hoped to see it a little bit earlier, mostly because there was some scuttlebutt about an early summer launch.

No matter when we see the show back on the air, let’s just say that there is a chance you are going to be able to see more violence, chaos, and drama than ever before. Our feeling is that no one is going to stop the Dance of Dragons until they have control of the Iron Throne. You’ve got Rhaenyra on one side of things, and then Alicent on the others. Things are a little more complicated than that, so you should keep that in mind as everything starts to move forward.

Our personal hope is that by the start of the spring, we’ll at least have a slightly better sense of what is coming.

What do you most want to see moving into House of the Dragon season 2 over on HBO?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

