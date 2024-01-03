House of the Dragon season 3: Early preparation soon?

At the time of this writing, there is no formal renewal for House of the Dragon season 3 over at HBO. With that being said, there are some signs suggesting that good stuff could be coming your way here soon!

Want to know more? Well, let’s go ahead and say this. According to a report from Redanian Intelligence, there is a chance that early script work for this particular season of the Game of Thrones prequel could begin as early as this month. Remember, sometimes this happens prior to an official renewal coming in, largely due to 1) confidence behind the scenes and 2) the realization that things have to get going as soon as possible to reduce time between seasons.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more HOUSE OF THE DRAGON videos!

Let’s try to frame things in the following sense — writing would have to begin for a new season soon if the idea is to start production on the third season later this year. Otherwise, you are stalling things out for a long period of time.

We certainly are aware of how much confidence production has already in us getting more down the road. Let’s just put things this way — we know that there are certain ideas that are being saved for season 3 that originally were considered for season 2, back when it was going to be longer than eight episodes. Meanwhile, we have also heard George R.R. Martin suggest in the past that this is going to be a story that could theoretically last four seasons. It is not going to last anywhere near as long as Game of Thrones and that’s okay. After all, consider everything else that this franchise has in development right now!

Over the coming months, we do anticipate more info about season 2 — go ahead and prepare for that!

Related – Get some more discussion when it comes to a House of the Dragon season 2 premiere date

What do you think we are going to see on House of the Dragon season 2, let alone season 3?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







