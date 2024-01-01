House of the Dragon season 2 premiere date: January chatter

Now that we’ve officially made it into January (and the new year!), why not discuss a House of the Dragon season 2 premiere date? HBO has already confirmed that the series will be coming back this summer, so have we reached a point where more information is going to come out?

Well, let’s start things off here by noting the following: This is going to be a huge year for the show! Over the next few months, we anticipate a lot of photos, synopses, and trailers released for the Game of Thrones prequel, which is one of the most-successful shows that the network has. We do think that they will release a premiere date many months in advance … but is there a chance that it could actually be in revealed in January?

For the time being, we’re taking a cautious approach and saying that it will probably not happen this month. If we were to render some sort of guess here, we would say that more news on House of the Dragon season 2 will likely be unveiled when we get around to February or March. We tend to think that for HBO in general, the top priority entering this month is that they invest a good bit of energy into promoting the upcoming season of True Detective, which is starting in under two weeks.

One other thing to watch out for

While it has not been confirmed as of yet at HBO, we have gotten the indication that we’re going to be getting a season 3 announced at some point over the months ahead. It makes sense for HBO to get the ball rolling on it rather fast, mostly to ensure that you can reduce the time between seasons.

What are you hoping to see moving into House of the Dragon season 2?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

