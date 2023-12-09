House of the Dragon season 2 premiere: The latest tease

As you do prepare to see the House of the Dragon season 2 premiere on HBO next summer, we’ll take whatever tease we can! That includes one that suggests that the story moving forward can, somehow, be even more intense than what we got the first go-around.

So who is the source of the latest information? Well (once again), we turn over to none other than executive producer and source author George R.R. Martin.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more HOUSE OF THE DRAGON videos!

In a new entry in his Not a Blog, Martin made it clear that he has had a chance to see rough versions of the first two episodes — and he had nothing but positive things to say:

“Of course, I am hardly objective when talking about anything based on my own work… but I have to say, I thought both episodes were just great. (And they are not even finished yet). Dark, mind you. Very dark. They may make you cry. (I did not cry myself, but one of my friends did). Powerful, emotional, gut-wrenching, heart rending. Just the sort of thing I like. (What can I say? I was weaned on Shakespeare, and love the tragedies and history plays best of all).”

Ultimately, we do think the bar was set high on House of the Dragon thanks to what we got the first go-around, but we have faith in the producers and Martin’s continued involvement in the work. We also do think it helps that there is a much more clear plan here with this show than there even was with Game of Thrones.

Our hope of course is that we’re going to have a lot of other teases over the weeks ahead, though if there’s one thing we know about HBO, it’s simple: They keep their cards close to the vest.

Related – Want to see more conversation now on the future of House of the Dragon?

What are you the most excited to see moving into the House of the Dragon season 2 premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







