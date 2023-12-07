House of the Dragon season 3: George R.R. Martin looks ahead

As we get prepared to see House of the Dragon season 2 over at HBO, why not talk a little more about a season 3? While there has not been an official renewal at the network for that particular season, there is a good chance that it will be confirmed soon.

After all, consider this: The ratings for the first season were phenomenal. We know that this is not a cheap show to make, but we certainly think that it is going to make plenty of money to offset the cost. It really just comes down to timing; just know that the earlier the show is renewed, the more likely it is that scripts can be put together soon.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more HOUSE OF THE DRAGON videos!

Speaking on his new Not a Blog, author and executive producer George R.R. Martin noted that there were some discussions already about not just a season 3, but also potentially a season 4:

I also spent two days locked in a room with Ryan Condal and his writing staff (Sara Hess, Ti Mikkel, David Hancock, and Philippa Goslett) talking about the third and fourth seasons of HOUSE OF THE DRAGON. They were lively, fun discussions, and we got some good work done… though two days was not nearly enough. There is so much ground to cover that I am not sure twenty days would have been enough.

Martin also had a chance to send some time around the sets of the show, and we are so excited to see what the long-term shape of this series looks like. We know that the plan here is to not have a story in House of the Dragon that is anywhere near as long as Game of Thrones and that’s okay. Sometimes, it is better to have a shorter, more focused story.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on House of the Dragon, including other footage now about season 2

Do you want to see some official news on House of the Dragon season 3 soon enough?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







