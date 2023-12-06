House of the Dragon season 2: New snippet in HBO sizzle reel!

Just a mere matter of days after the first teaser trailer surfaced for House of the Dragon season 2 over on HBO, we’ve received something more!

Is the latest bit of footage anywhere near as substantial as what we got over the weekend? Hardly, but it is still a reminder of what is coming up: Violence, chaos, and of course Rhaenyra reflecting on the super-high stakes that are at the center of everything now. She’s in the midst of a massive blood-feud between kin, one that is sure to get even more bloody over time.

The new footage of the Game of Thrones spin-off show is a part of the new sizzle reel courtesy of the network, which you can see over at the link here. We’ve heard already that the plan is to launch the eight-episode season over the summer, and there’s a good chance that we will get news on a season 3 before then. This show was not impacted as much by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes as others, largely because the season 2 scripts were written far in advance and beyond just that, the cast falls under a separate union with them shooting in the UK and working with a lot of local talent.

We know that the bar is going to be sky-high for the new season thanks to the greatness that we had in season 1, but we’re optimistic that it will live up to the hype! After all, the first season really took its time and now, there’s a great opportunity to explore the world of Westeros in a really expanded way. After all, both Rhaenyra and Alicent are going to be desperately in need of new allies.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

