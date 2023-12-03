House of the Dragon season 2 spoilers: New cast confirmed

Yesterday, we had a chance to discuss the returning cast members for House of the Dragon season 2 — why not talk newcomers today?

In addition to releasing their brand-new extended teaser trailer this weekend, HBO announced a number of important cast members. This includes Clinton Liberty as Addam of Hull, Jamie Kenna as Ser Alfred Broome, Kieran Bew as Hugh, Tom Bennett as Ulf, Tom Taylor as Lord Cregan Stark, and Vincent Regan as Ser Rickard Thorne. These performers are in addition to those who were already announced: Abubakar Salim as Alyn of Hull, Gayle Rankin as Alys Rivers, Freddie Fox as Ser Gwayne Hightower, and Simon Russell Beale as Ser Simon Strong.

So which ones stand out here above all others? Well, of course we tend to think seeing a prominent member of House Stark is important, as it symbolizes more the role of the North moving forward on the show. We’re going to be seeing a far more expansive version of the show than ever before here, and we absolutely think there are going to be a lot more similarities to Game of Thrones than ever before.

Some other important details

Season 2 of the fantasy epic is going to run for eight episodes, and will premiere at some point in the summer of 2024. There are a lot of suggestions that a season 3 is imminent but at the same time, nothing has been confirmed as of yet. Let’s just hope that you are the patient type! We just know that there is a good bit more of George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood to adapt.

Also, there are other spin-offs in this universe still to come — one in The Hedge Knight: A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms has been confirmed.

What do you think about the new cast members entering House of the Dragon season 2?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

