Beacon 23 season 2 episode 8 (finale) spoilers: What is real?

Next week on MGM+ you are going to have a chance to see Beacon 23 season 2 episode 8 arrive — so, what lies ahead here?

First and foremost, we have to note that the finale is ahead — and it remains to be seen whether this is the end of the season or the end of the series. The only thing that is clear is that for Halan, he could be dealing with struggles of another magnitude. Through a lot of episode 7, he was forced to face serious questions about what was or was not true about himself.

Our hope is that at the end of the finale, there is going to be a certain amount of clarity — the problem, unfortunately, for Halan is that much of his story could be told alongside Aleph in the final episode. We have a hard time trusting this guy with pretty much anything.

To get some more information about this story (titled “Disintegration”), go ahead and check out the full Beacon 23 season 2 episode 8 synopsis below:

After agreeing to receive an implant, Halan is surprised to find that the procedure puts him face-to-face with Aleph; Harmony protects the beacon by any means necessary.

Even though Halan may be in the midst of a next-level identity crisis, we do think he understands fully the need to protect the Beacon at all costs — and he will be doing whatever he can in order to ensure that it happens. This could be one of the more action-packed stories we’ve had a chance to see for the entire series — and yet, it’s got a hard job ahead of it trying to match the absolute craziness and shock value of the season 1 finale.

(To think, we’ve spent a good bit of this season thinking that we were going to see Lena Headey come back, completely out of the blue.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

