House of the Dragon season 2 teaser highlights ‘war between kin’

Entering today, we had the promise of some sort of big House of the Dragon season 2 reveal. So, what did we get?

First and foremost, we should note that this was not some substantial, full-length trailer for everything that is coming up. After all, it was pretty short! However, at the same time there was a good bit of content crammed in here in terms of Rhaenyra and Alicent preparing for the next phase of a “war between kin,” one that is almost sure to be bloody, emotional, and devastating.

You can watch the full teaser now over here, and we would say that the familial aspect of this is what does make it so different from Game of Thrones. These are characters that are so intertwined, and it is all the more sad that an accidental death seems to be the spark that truly lit the fuse on everything. There is no stopping the carnage now, and everyone should just be prepared. Rhaenyra clearly feels like she should be in power, and that she is the right person to lead Westeros forward; however, others clearly are going to have different plans.

Of course, this preview does feature dragons, a.k.a. one of the big things that makes this season different from most other franchises. We’re sure that we are going to see plenty of them moving forward, but really it is the interactions between the characters that we’re most excited to see … and then also epic battles.

The plan is for House of the Dragon season 2 to launch at some point next summer. Rest assured, we are looking forward to sharing so much more on the future soon enough…

What do you think about this latest look now at House of the Dragon season 2?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

