House of the Dragon season 3: Does HBO already have a plan?

We know that House of the Dragon season 2 has already been filmed and with that, the plan is to premiere it next summer. So what about season 3?

There’s a chance that you may have heard already that HBO is already considering another season; meanwhile, author and executive producer George R.R. Martin has suggested that there is some work coming up on it before too long. Even though another batch of episodes is not official as of yet, you should consider it in some ways a formality. The first season was such a huge success that in the end, the network should already be thinking about preparing the next chapter.

So does HBO already have a plan for more House of the Dragon? Let’s just say that, at least for now, the answer feels rather simple: Yes. This is one of the most important networks in all of television, and we do tend to think that they like to look years ahead with what they want to air, plus when they want to air it. Don’t be shocked if they are already thinking about having a third season in late 2025 (if they can get it turned around in time) or winter / spring 2026.

One of the great things that HBO has the luxury of right now is a stacked released calendar — which we do tend to think makes everything a little bit easier. They have The Last of Us, The White Lotus, and the third season of Euphoria set for 2025 already; they also have another Game of Thrones series in The Hedge Knight: A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms that should be underway production-wise at some point next year.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

