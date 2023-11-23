House of the Dragon season 3 renewal: A hopeful update

When it comes to a potential House of the Dragon season 3 renewal at HBO, all signs right now suggest that we have nothing to worry about. It does seem like everyone behind the scenes is planning ahead for one, and we even heard executives discussing the idea months ago.

So why no official announcement as of yet? It is really as simple as crossing some T’s and then dotting some metaphorical I’s. This stuff takes time! We don’t think the network needs to see any more evidence to know that they want to bring the show back; also, it is important to remember that they could continue to push forward with plans for a season 3 before announcing anything publicly.

Speaking recently to Bangcast, source author George R.R. Martin (who is also an executive producer on the Game of Thrones prequel) passed along a pretty darn hopeful message on the future of this series at present:

We have the new show, House of the Dragon, which has just finished filming its second season, and we’re going to be planning for the third season soon.

We do think there’s a pretty substantial reason for HBO to get the ball rolling early on season 3, largely in that it would reduce the wait time between season 1 and season 2. If they could start production of season 3 by next summer, for example, there may only be around a 15-month wait between seasons depending on post-production times. Sure, this is still theoretical, but we tend to think that HBO would love nothing more than to get these out more regularly to their own financial benefit.

Of course, beyond just this show, the network also have The Hedge Knight: A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, which will be starting to get going next year.

