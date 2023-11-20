House of the Dragon season 2: A different trailer mystery

If you are like us at this point, then you are probably on the watch now for some House of the Dragon season 2 footage. The show is already one of the most-anticipated ones that HBO has, even if the reality remains that we are not going to see it back until at least the early summer of 2025.

Here is what makes things a little bit more complicated here on the trailer front — there was actually some footage showed off to press weeks ago! With this in mind, we know that there is something that exists out there. Season 2 wrapped filming earlier this year, so we are in a position now where there, at least theoretically, is something out there that the network could choose to hand out at any given moment.

So are they going to do that over the next few weeks? Of course, it is a wonderful thing to think about … but that does not mean that it is actually not going to happen. We don’t tend to think that there is that much of a value add for HBO releasing footage from the show over the next little while, mostly because it is still so far away and beyond that, they don’t have a lot of similar programming to pair it with.

Instead, we think the more likely scenario here is for the premium-cable network to release a little bit more footage closer to the end of the year, where they may be doing something more in order to better highlight some of their upcoming 2024 releases. When you think about where things stand at the moment, it feels like House of the Dragon is the standout from next year’s lineup. At present, the likes of The Last of Us, Euphoria, and The White Lotus are not a part of the schedule until 2025.

What do you most want to see on House of the Dragon season 2, let alone a trailer?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

