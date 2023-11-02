House of the Dragon season 2 premiere date: HBO narrows it down

While we may not have an official House of the Dragon season 2 premiere date as of yet at HBO, we do still have more info!

At a network press event today, the folks at the network officially indicated that there is going to be new episodes airing starting in the early part of the summer. We do tend to think that we’re going to be seeing it around either June or July, which makes some sense given that production on the latest batch of episodes wrapped up earlier this year.

For those who are unaware at the moment, there are going to be eight episodes on the upcoming season, two less than what we had a chance to see back during season 1. Almost the entirety of the story is going to be based around the Dance of Dragons from the George R.R. Martin book Fire & Blood, and we imagine that it is going to be stuffed full of chaos. We have the Greens on one side and the Blacks on the other, and we don’t think that the show is going to be moving away from carnage anytime soon.

One thing that we are the most excited to see at the moment is the expansion of Westeros beyond just what we saw the first go-around. There is a real opportunity in season 2 to deliver more locations that we first saw in Game of Thrones. Because this is a prequel, of course, they will all be presented in a slightly different way than whatever it was that we saw in the past.

Above all else…

Just be prepared for more great performances and an epic scale. Given the polarizing nature of the original show, we were worried that House of the Dragon would be unable to recapture the magic. Season 1, however, proved that there was still gas left in the franchise’s tank.

