Fire Country season 3: Max Thieriot on possible crossovers

We recognize that there is already a Fire Country season 3 set to premiere on CBS this fall. Also, a spin-off is ahead! The only thing that is a little bit surprising right now about Sheriff Country is the long wait we’re going to have to see it. After all, it is not apparently going to arrive until the 2025-26 TV season, which means that you won’t see it alongside the Max Thieriot drama anytime soon.

Moving forward, though, are there still opportunities for crossovers? Speaking per Deadline, Thieriot (who co-created the franchise in addition to starring in it) indicated that with Edgewater being such a small community, it is inevitable that people will cross paths and the two shows will be woven together in some way.

Because this is so early in the process, though, Max could not comment too much on any specifics. If we had to make a bolder prediction, it is this: We already met Morena Baccarin as Mickey Fox and moving forward, it feels like there’s a good chance you’ll see other potential cast members for the spin-off on Fire Country season 3. This could be a smart way to introduce some characters over time and give you a sense of what that show will look like. It may not be a traditional backdoor pilot, but it would achieve a similar result.

Obviously, it makes sense for a show about firefighters to interact with people who are a part of a Sheriff’s Department — also, it feels clear that CBS is trying to replicate to some extent here what NBC has with One Chicago, with the big difference being that this is a drastically different community. A lot of characters all know each other and the world is pretty tight-knit, which does open the door for everything to be incredibly messy.

