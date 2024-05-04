Fire Country season 2 episode 9 promo: Belly of the beast

As many of you many know already, Fire Country season 2 episode 9 is going to be the penultimate episode this season. Oh, and there is a ton of danger around the corner. For those who need a reminder of what happened at the end of tonight’s episode, let’s just say this: Three Rock is being shipped out to an enormous fire, one that is currently winning a large-scale battle with a ton of other firefighters out in the field.

Is everyone going to make it out in one piece? Of course, we are hopeful and yet, at the same exact time worried given the nature of this show. Everyone is pretty aware at this point of what they are up against when they sign on for this job.

The promo that we saw last night was largely all about the danger and the fires that are front and center in this story, but remember this along the way: There are still some other storylines that we’re left to think about on some level. Take, for starters, the state of things emotionally with Gabriela after seeing her mom, and how she may haven shaken things up in her mind when it comes to Bode. She was able to give her more perspective on why he did what he did, and she has a lot to think about now.

Of course, at the same time, Bode needs to step things up himself if he really wants to be with her! It is one thing to try and let her be happy, but do you really need to sacrifice your own joy along the way? There is also a chance that she’ll be happier with you around, and that has to be considered…

Related – Be sure to get some other news on Fire Country, including more details all about what lies ahead

What do you think we’re going to see moving into Fire Country season 2 episode 9 over on CBS?

Share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to come back — there are so many other updates coming soon.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







