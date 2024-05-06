The Night Agent season 2 premiere date: A May 2024 update

Is there a chance that we are going to hear something more about The Night Agent season 2 over the course of May? The demand is absolutely going to be there! The first season was a runaway success on Netflix, and filming kicked off a good while back for the latest batch of episodes.

The one thing that’s pretty unfortunate right now is just the lack of further news as to when we’re going to see what’s next but rest assured, more is coming — it mostly a matter of when.

We will say that there’s at least a slight chance that we learn more about season 2 between now and the end of the month. It is not a guarantee, and we’re not sure that there will be anything said insofar as an exact date. Instead, the most likely scenario here is that you’ll learn about something approximate over the next month or two, such as if the show is back in the fall or over the holiday season. It does appear as though The Night Agent is going to come back this year.

Because season 2 is on the heels of an enormously successful first batch of episodes, you can be assured of this — the scale and the ambition will be bigger than ever before. Shawn Ryan and the other producers know what works and what audiences loved, so they can build upon that, add more cast members, and of course bring even more twists to the table. We have every reason in the world to think that the show will deliver the goods and also shock a lot of viewers who think that they know what is coming up next.

So while our expectations for the month of May are still pretty low, rest assured — there is plenty of confidence that it will be worthwhile in the end.

