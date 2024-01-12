The Night Agent season 2 spoilers: The Flash alum, more join

For everyone out there who wants a little something more all about The Night Agent season 2, we are more than happy to help!

With that, where do we start off here? Well, let’s go ahead and note the following. According to a new report from TVLine, you are going to be seeing a handful of familiar faces coming up in the latest batch of episodes.

Brittany Snow – The American Dreams alum is going to be Alice, Peter’s partner and someone who serves as a mentor of sorts.

Teddy Sears – You likely know him from The Flash as well as Masters of Sex. Here, he will apparently play a high-level intelligence officer by the name of Warren — someone who also becomes the subject of a Night Action investigation.

Arienne Mandi – Best known for The L Word: Generation Q, here Mandi will be a “low-level aide in the Iranian mission to the United Nations in New York” by the name of Noor.

Louis Herthum – The actor from The Peripheral has a role in Jacob Monroe, a powerful businessman with connections all over the world.

Berto Colon – Finally, let’s turn here towards the Power Book II: Ghost actor, who is a former Marine turned fixer by the name of Solomon.

Just how high are the expectations for this season?

Think sky-high in a lot of ways, as The Night Agent season 1 proved to be an enormous hit for the aforementioned streaming service. As a result of that, we do tend to think that everyone is going to work to do whatever they can in order to ensure that viewership remains as strong. We do think ultimately that this show just manages to bring together so many different audiences and with that, deliver a product that is endlessly enjoyable.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Night Agent right now, including a few more details

What are you the most excited to see moving into The Night Agent season 2 over on Netflix?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







